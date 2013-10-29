McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field Now Offering to Host Birthday Parties This Fall

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- For the die-hard Mets fans who wish to throw their birthday party at Citi Field, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field is pleased to announce they will now be playing host for birthday celebrations. Birthday packages can be customized to fulfill the wishes of any party. There are open bar packages, plenty of space for accommodations, and a lively atmosphere for everyone to enjoy themselves.



Let the event planning specialists do all the leg work in setting up desired decorations and organizing the food platters—with catering menus available—to make sure the party runs smoothly and there are no complaints. The host of the birthday will drink for free all night while their friends and party attendees will receive discounted drinks. Located right outside the center field gate at Citi Field, there’s no place closer to the stadium than McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



If looking for a more private birthday celebration, talk to the event planners to reserve one of the private party rooms. There is an indoor beer garden that serves as the perfect place for any private party. Relay to the party planner the size of the party, the buffet options as well as the drink specials, and sit back and relax while the party is thrown at an affordable price.



Guests can inquire about any private event at Citi Field, whether a corporate party, fundraiser, wedding celebration, or bachelor party. There are a number of packages available, from open bars to cocktail specials and much more. Free parking is available in lot A. For further information about birthday parties or other private events held at McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field, please call 718-651-2220 or visit their website today.



About McFadden's Restaurant

From 1977, when Steve McFadden opened his Irish pub at 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, there are now McFadden’s nationwide. The menu offers traditional Irish dishes like Shepherd’s Pie and Fish & Chips and other selections. Mets Stadium has been livelier than ever with the addition of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Already a staple in Manhattan, Chicago, and Philadelphia, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon impresses its patrons with an extensive and delicious menu of game-day favorites, ice cold beer and a fun and friendly staff. The 13,000 square-foot destination boasts over 50 HD plasma TVs, a 200 foot island bar and huge dining room. There is only one Irish Pub in Citi Field, and it is McFadden’s.



For further information on how to host a corporate event at Mets Stadium, please visit http://www.mcfaddensballparkny.com/.