McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field Now Offering to Host Corporate Party Events

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- For interested organizations looking for a venue to host their office parties and corporate gatherings, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field is pleased to announce they are now accepting reservations to host corporate events. With great group discounts, McFadden’s offers open bar packages and appetizer platters with a great setting for social gatherings. There is also an opportunity to reserve the indoor beer garden, a private party room at Citi Field featuring its own bar and three HD-TVs. With event specialists who know how to plan the perfect party or get-together, McFadden’s at Citi Field has an affordable price without the hassle. Let the professionals throw the party while the guests just show up and have a good time.



Additionally, up until the end of the New York Mets season, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is also offering game day packages for all age groups. These packages must be purchased at least four hours prior to the start of the game and they come loaded with special offers, though tickets aren’t included. For just $20, persons between 16 and 20 years old receive a free meal and their own entry into the Ron Darling Super Fan Drawing for a chance to win the ultimate game day package. Winners sit in Darling’s seats, receive a signed picture and watch—from the field—as the Mets take batting practice. Younger children receive a free ice cream and a gift while adults of drinking age—at $30—take part in a two hour open bar and receive one free drink after the game.



Throw a great and memorable corporate party at the Mets home stadium with McFadden’s. With entry just outside the 7 line, there is free parking during the offseason in parking lot A. For more information on how to reserve corporate parties, private party rooms and game day packages, visit the website or call 718-651-2220 today.



About McFadden's Restaurant

From 1977, when Steve McFadden opened his Irish pub at 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, there are now McFadden’s nationwide. The menu offers traditional Irish dishes like Shepherd’s Pie and Fish & Chips and other selections. Mets Stadium has been livelier than ever with the addition of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Already a staple in Manhattan, Chicago, and Philadelphia, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon impresses its patrons with an extensive and delicious menu of game-day favorites, ice cold beer and a fun and friendly staff. The 13,000 square-foot destination boasts over 50 HD plasma TVs, a 200 foot island bar and huge dining room. There is only one Irish Pub in Citi Field, and it is McFadden’s.



For further information on how to host a corporate event at Mets Stadium, please visit http://www.mcfaddensballparkny.com/.