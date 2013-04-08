McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citizens Bank Park Announces New Drink Specials for All Flyers Games

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, an established Irish bar in Philadelphia, is celebrating the return of hockey season by announcing new drink specials for all Philadelphia Flyers games. Across the street from the Wachovia Center, where all Flyers home games are played during the season, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is the local hotspot to enjoy drink specials while watching Philadelphia sporting events. During all Flyers games, the bar will be serving $3 traditional Molson Canadian bottles and $2 Coors Light bottles & drafts. These specials will be served during both home and away games. To reserve a table at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, please call 215-952-0300.



Guests can make a reservation for a private party in Philadelphia before, during, or after every Flyers game at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. The event planning staff will help plan a fun and exciting party, while the group is free to enjoy the game stress-free. Ideal for birthday, corporate, or bachelorette parties, the entire bar can be reserved and can accommodate up to 500 people. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has experience hosting private parties during Flyers and Phillies games. Each party will be tailored for to the groups’ needs.



Many guests also reserve private party space at the party bar in Philadelphia. The benefit of reserving private party space is that guests will have a more intimate environment while enjoying Philadelphia sporting events. A private wait staff and bartender will be on hand to serve food and drinks throughout the game. Enjoying a fun night, drinking beers and eating wings with a group of friends is just as good as seeing the game live. To reserve private party space for a Flyers or Phillies game, contact mmaggi@mcfaddensballpark.com.



About McFadden’s Citizen Bank Park

McFadden’s Citizen Bank Park has quickly become a well-known dining destination for hosting a any event or party in the city of Brotherly Love. Providing cheap drink specials, 33 High Definition Plasma TVs and 2 giant projector screens, McFadden’s provides the perfect venue to meet pre-game, during the game, or post game. There are always daily food and drink specials, even when during the weekend. The bar offers a full menu with various draft and bottled beer selections, containing something for every taste. The bar/restaurant is located at the corner of 11th and Pattison (Third Base Gate), in the middle of the sports complex.



For more information on upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensballpark.com/.