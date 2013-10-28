McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Addison Announces Halloween Specials

Addison, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- To outdo their premier happy hour in Addison, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Addison is pleased to announce they will be hosting Halloween festivities for four wild nights of prizes, costume parties and drink specials. There will be special themes starting Friday, October 25 and ending with an ultimate costume party on Thursday, October 31. To add to the festivities and allow the most creative and unique costumes to walk away with a hefty sum of money, the crowd will determine the person that displays the best costume on each of the four nights. Be sure to arrive by 11 pm—in proper attire for the night’s theme—to receive VIP specials all night.



On October 25, dress as a favorite superhero or villain and enjoy DJ Billy the Kid spinning the hottest and latest tracks. When attending this party, receive $5 kryptonite shots and women will receive $3 mixed cocktails. To top off the event, $500 will go to the best costume. Put away those superhero costumes on Saturday, October 26 and take part in the “Hollyween Nights,” a chance to celebrate and remember movie stars and characters with the impersonation movie awards event. Drink $5 champagne glasses and listen to a different DJ spin their tracks to the vibe of the crowd. There will be another $500 costume contest, so make the costume one of a kind.



The festivities will just be beginning, as there will be $1 mugs and $3 crown and downs on Wednesday, October 30. Take part in a 25-team minimum beer pong tournament—decked out in costume—for a crack at $250 to the winners. Then, to end the holiday on a high note, show up to the premier Halloween party. The first 100 guests through the doors of McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Addison will receive a special gift and the party will be entertained by 106.1 KISS FM through its entirety. The costume contest will conclude with a $1,500 winner to make this Halloween an unforgettable experience.



To add to the exclusive events, guests can reserve a private room for their celebrations. There are two private areas to reserve, with catering platters, HD-TVs, lounge seating, and private restrooms. Celebrate with a group of friends in a private party room in Addison while enjoying the live DJ and being entertained by the variety of costumes. For more information about the Halloweek celebrations or to inquire on reserving a private room, please call 469-206-3610 or visit their website today.



About McFadden’s Addison

McFadden’s, the Irish Pub in Addison, is a full-service bar and restaurant located at 4050 Beltline Rd in Addison, Texas. The bar is ideal for sporting events because it is spacious and can hold many fans. The establishment consists of extra-large patios, a private room, a billiards room and dance area which are all available for private events, lunch and dinner. The private party room in Addison is ideal for large events and intimate gatherings. The party bar in Addison offers food and drink specials daily. Known for our vibrant nightlife with live DJ's and Legendary Happy Hour Parties, McFadden's Saloon also boasts a delicious dinner and lunch menu.



For more information on how to have McFadden’s host a fun-filled private party in Addison, please visit http://www.mcfaddensaddison.com/.