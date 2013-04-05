McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Addison Announces Karaoke on Tuesday Nights

Addison, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, an established Irish pub in Addison, is giving guests a chance to be a rock star for a night by announcing karaoke every Tuesday night. The bar will have a live stage set up for contestants to sing with a live band. To give the contestants some liquid courage, the bar will be serving $5 bombs and $3 import bottles. On the same day as Tex Mex Tuesday, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will also feature its Taco Menu.



Other than serving daily drink specials, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is also home to a spacious private party room in Addison. People who reserve a room for a private party or event will be treated to a unique experience. The restaurant features two private rooms, one of which has its own separate restroom, patio and bar. No matter what size the group is, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will make the necessary accommodations to make it an eventful night out. Whether it is for a corporate meeting, wedding reception, intimate gathering or game-watch event, event staff will be on hand to assist people with choosing an option suitable for them.



Along with reserving a private party room, guests can also inquire about the open bar in Addison. With the open bar, a group can customize a drink menu that is filled with drafts, imports, mixed drinks and wine selections. For food, the bar will provide customized menus where guests can choose from appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and entrees. If there are party favors or decorations provided by the group for the party, event staff will gladly set up the room so it is ready when guests arrive.



About McFadden’s Addison

McFadden’s, the Irish Pub in Addison, is a full-service bar and restaurant located at 4050 Beltline Rd in Addison, Texas. The bar is ideal for sporting events, because it is spacious and can hold many fans. The establishment consists of extra-large patios; a private room, a billiards room and dance area which are all available for private events, lunch and dinner. The private party room in Addison is ideal for large events and intimate gatherings. The party bar in Addison offers food and drink specials, daily. Known for our vibrant nightlife with live DJ's and Legendary Happy Hour Parties, McFadden's Saloon also boasts a delicious dinner and lunch menu.



For more information on how to have McFadden’s host a fun-filled private party in Addison, please visit http://www.mcfaddensaddison.com/.