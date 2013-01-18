McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Addison Announces New Drink Specials on Thursday Nights

Addison, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Already an established party location in Addison, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon announces new drink specials of Thursday nights. Every Thursday in 2013, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon present “Wild, Wild Tex,” to its visitors. During this special night of partying, the bar will be serving up $2 longnecks & cans and $3 Texas cocktails. Along with the cheap drink specials, a tasty barbeque menu will be provided by Whitfield’s BBQ. To keep the party going throughout the nights, visitors of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can participate in a Mechanical Bull Riding Contest. The “Wild, Wild Tex” event on Thursday nights is an ideal time to throw a birthday party in Addison. Celebrate a fun night out on the town by enjoying beers, barbeque and bulls at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



Making every night out on the town fun, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers daily drink specials. The restaurant/bar has experience hosting many parties and events and is an ideal venue for hosting a bachelorette party in Addison. When hosting a bachelorette party or corporate event, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon works hard to fit the specific needs of each group. The bar offers customized catering options, along with an open bar package.



Marcus T., a recent customer, expressed this about McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon: “The staff was friendly and attentive even if i was one of the two customers in the restaurant. Samantha, one of the day bartenders, did a excellent job of recommending drinks and food to try (PB and J wings???).Happy hour lunch specials are also a pretty good deal for a bar in the Addison area. I don't have the full HH details, but it is something like 1/2 off appetizers and a discount on draft beer. Overall my experience at McFadden's Addison was very enjoyable.”-Yelp.com



About McFadden’s Addison

McFadden’s, the Irish Pub in Addison, is a full-service bar and restaurant located at 4050 Beltline Rd in Addison, Texas. The bar is ideal for sporting events, because it is spacious and can hold many fans. The establishment consists of extra-large patios; a private room, a billiards room and dance area which are all available for private events, lunch and dinner. The private party room in Addison is ideal for large events and intimate gatherings. The party bar in Addison offers food and drink specials, daily. Known for our vibrant nightlife with live DJ's and Legendary Happy Hour Parties, McFadden's Saloon also boasts a delicious dinner and lunch menu.



