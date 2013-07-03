McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Addison Now Offering Daily Lunch Special

Addison, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is pleased to announce a new daily lunch special offering that will be taking place during the entire summer. Every Monday through Friday, the Irish pub in Addison will be offering a 50% off discount on lunch until 3pm. Before heading to the pool for the weekend, friends and families can stop in and enjoy a delicious soup, salad or sandwich. The lunch menu features an array of food options including Philly Cheesesteaks, Irish Onion Soup, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, and McFadden’s almost Famous Chicken Wings. Groups can also share something from the appetizer menu such as a Sampler Platter, Sliders, Fried Mozzarella, Irish Nachos, or McFadden’s Beer Pretzels. There will be no need to eat dinner because all of McFadden’s lunch options will satisfy guests’ appetites for days. Table reservations for lunch can be made by calling 469-206-3610.



After returning from a fun-filled summer vacation, people can stop back in McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon for even more daily specials. The Irish pub offers happy hour drink specials every Monday through Thursday from 3 to 7pm, Friday from 3 to 8pm, Saturday from 11am to 7pm, and all day long on Sunday. During happy hour guests will be treated to ice cold drinks that will cool them off during the warmer months of July and August. Bartenders will be dishing out $2 domestic drafts, $3 Crown & Drown drinks, and a discounted appetizer menu. Guests can beat the heat this summer by sipping on ice cold beers and eating mouth-watering appetizers at the main bar area.



About McFadden’s Addison

McFadden’s, the Irish Pub in Addison, is a full-service bar and restaurant located at 4050 Beltline Rd in Addison, Texas. The bar is ideal for sporting events because it is spacious and can hold many fans. The establishment consists of extra-large patios, a private room, a billiards room and dance area which are all available for private events, lunch and dinner. The private party room in Addison is ideal for large events and intimate gatherings. The party bar in Addison offers food and drink specials daily. Known for our vibrant nightlife with live DJ's and Legendary Happy Hour Parties, McFadden's Saloon also boasts a delicious dinner and lunch menu.



For more information on how to have McFadden’s host a fun-filled private party in Addison, please visit http://www.mcfaddensaddison.com/.