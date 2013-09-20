McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Addison Now Offering Specials for Football Season

Addison, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Possessing over 40 high-definition televisions, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Addison is now offering both food and drink specials throughout football season. Whether the game of choice is being played on Saturday—for college—Sunday or Monday, there are specials for any and all games of interest. As an elite sports bar in Addison, Texas, McFadden’s knows how to please the diehard football fan. With two full bars and one outdoor bar equipped with its own televisions, there is space for any sports fan to be comfortable while taking advantage of the very affordable drink specials.



On Saturdays, guests can enjoy $10 pitchers or $2 drafts, as well as $5 burgers and $1 sliders, among other specials for all the college football action of the afternoon and evening. Whether a fan of Texas A&M, Texas or any other premier college program in the country, McFadden’s will air a variety of different games, pleasing everyone in attendance. During NFL Sundays, guests can take advantage of those $10 pitchers, $3 crown and down’s and $2 calls, but have the opportunity for half-priced wings while cheering on their beloved team. No other Addison bars offer the specials and packages that McFadden’s does.



For the Monday Night Football bout, guests can come in after work for $10 all-you-can-eat wings and $8 pitchers for any choice of beer with $6 domestic pitchers. To win up to $1,000, customers can make their own NFL picks each week on the McFadden’s Addison website—under Picks to Click—and the person who compiles the highest number of correct picks will win $500 cash and a $500 gift card, with weekly prizes available as well.



For those looking for a place to celebrate the New Year, there are tremendous packages offered by McFadden’s that includes a live DJ, dinner buffet, and drink specials all night. McFadden’s is the perfect place to throw a New Year’s Eve party in Addison. For more information on the specials and packages offered, please visit their website or call 469-206-3610 today.



About McFadden’s Addison

McFadden’s, the Irish Pub in Addison, is a full-service bar and restaurant located at 4050 Beltline Rd in Addison, Texas. The bar is ideal for sporting events because it is spacious and can hold many fans. The establishment consists of extra-large patios, a private room, a billiards room and dance area which are all available for private events, lunch and dinner. The private party room in Addison is ideal for large events and intimate gatherings. The party bar in Addison offers food and drink specials daily. Known for our vibrant nightlife with live DJ's and Legendary Happy Hour Parties, McFadden's Saloon also boasts a delicious dinner and lunch menu.



For more information on how to have McFadden’s host a fun-filled private party in Addison, please visit http://www.mcfaddensaddison.com/.