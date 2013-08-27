McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Addison Now Offering to Host Game Watch Parties

Addison, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- As sports fans are set to limit their Sundays to relaxation, beer and hard-nosed football, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Addison is now offering to play host for game watch parties. As a premier Irish sports bar, the setup is perfect for any group trying to watch their team together. Get a few friends together for both college and professional football and watch every game. With over 40 HD-TVs and multiple bars, including an open deck outdoors, this party bar in Addison is a sports fan’s dream. Play pool, darts, Top Golf or cornhole and never miss any game action with TV’s at all angles of the bar.



There are packages available to host the ultimate private party in Addison with fantasy football draft specials. With a minimum of five people, guests can sign up to have their prized fantasy football drafts at McFadden’s. For $20 a person, groups receive two beer towers, 50 wings, $5 pitchers and $5 U-Call-It shots. Additionally, all those in attendance for this one-of-kind draft party will receive McFadden’s gear. Sign up today by filling out an online form on McFadden’s website.



There are a number of specials that allow guests to have a good time without breaking the bank. On Sundays, while groups and parties are cheering on their favorite NFL teams, they will also receive happy hour specials all day and all night. When guests stop by McFadden’s on Saturday nights to cheer on a favorite or local college football team, be sure to sign up for a chance to win a VIP party package. If the game doesn’t turn out in the guests’ favor, stay all night for live DJs, dancing and partying in a premier Texas party bar. To hear more about game watch parties and specials, call 469-206-3610 today.



About McFadden’s Addison

McFadden’s, the Irish Pub in Addison, is a full-service bar and restaurant located at 4050 Beltline Rd in Addison, Texas. The bar is ideal for sporting events because it is spacious and can hold many fans. The establishment consists of extra-large patios, a private room, a billiards room and dance area which are all available for private events, lunch and dinner. The private party room in Addison is ideal for large events and intimate gatherings. The party bar in Addison offers food and drink specials daily. Known for our vibrant nightlife with live DJ's and Legendary Happy Hour Parties, McFadden's Saloon also boasts a delicious dinner and lunch menu.



For more information on how to have McFadden’s host a fun-filled private party in Addison, please visit http://www.mcfaddensaddison.com/.