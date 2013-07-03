McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Chicago Announces 4th of July Celebration

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is pleased to announce that they will be kicking off the 4th of July festivities early by announcing their “Star Spangled Hammered” bash on Wednesday, July 3rd. The famous Irish pub in Chicago will be taking the lead this 4th of July by serving ice cold drink specials and delicious food a day early. People will be celebrating Independence Day by partying all night long and until 4am the next morning.



While guests of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon celebrate America’s birthday, drink specials will be bursting all night long. At the bar, guests will be treated to $1 drafts, $5 bombs and 50 cent wings. Guests are also encouraged to wear their American colors proudly, showing off their support for the greatest country in the world. Those interested in attending the great American bash, can call 312-475-9450 for more information.



After spending the 4th of July recuperating from the “Star Spangled Hammered” event, people can stop back in for Fireball Fridays. Every Friday night, the bar will be serving up the hottest drink specials in Chicago. Guests at the bar will be treated to $5 Fireballs and $18 Beer Towers. Just one Fireball shot and Beer Tower will last someone a whole weekend. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is dedicated to giving people the best drink specials in Chicago. Those who think they can handle the heat can stop by McFadden’s for Fireball Fridays.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

With a fun environment and daily drink specials, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has become a unique Chicago party venue. Established in New York City in 1977, McFadden's has been a landmark pub for almost 30 years. McFadden’s Chicago was the 6th location and is located in the heart of the Gold Coast on the corner of State and Division. Offering Lunch, Brunch, Dinner, a Late-Night Menu and a 4am liquor license, McFadden’s is the perfect place to catch your favorite game, join friends for a few cocktails, plan an next event, or dance the night away.



For further information on how McFadden’s can host a birthday party in Chicago, visit http://www.mcfaddenschicago.com/.