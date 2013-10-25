McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Chicago Announces Halloween Party

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- When it comes time to show off that sexy costume and have a chance to be paid while receiving crazy drink specials, the Halloween vibe is in the air. To celebrate the holiday, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Chicago is pleased to announce their ultimate Halloween party. At one of the premier party bars in Chicago, McFadden’s has the theme “Orange is the new Black”—running off the Netflix original series and autobiography by Piper Kerman of the same name—and is offering orange dreamsicle shots and black Sambuca shots for just $5.



In addition to the drink specials, there is a contest for the sexiest costume where the winner will receive $100 to make the night all the more exciting and entertaining. This event is taking place on Saturday, October 26, the last weekend night before the holiday. Book a private party room for the Halloween party and enjoy a private bar with drink specials, catering menus, and party favors—for Halloween the professional event coordinators will decorate the room with a variety of candy.



The party will run all night, as the drink specials are available until 5 am. Dance the night away in those coveted costumes with the DJs playing to the ambiance of the crowd, or sit back and watch college football on the plethora of plasma televisions scattered throughout the bar.



Once guests get a taste of the atmosphere at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, they can start to plan their New Year’s Eve party in Chicago. With different themes every year, McFadden’s offers party favors, champagne, and bottle service to those interested in ringing in the New Year in style with DJs, dancing, and drink specials.



To book a private party on Halloween or to inquire about the New Year’s Eve event in Chicago at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, please call 312-475-9456 or visit their website today.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

With a fun environment and daily drink specials, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has become a unique Chicago party venue. Established in New York City in 1977, McFadden's has been a landmark pub for almost 30 years. McFadden’s Chicago was the 6th location and is located in the heart of the Gold Coast on the corner of State and Division. Offering Lunch, Brunch, Dinner, a Late-Night Menu and a 4am liquor license, McFadden’s is the perfect place to catch your favorite game, join friends for a few cocktails, plan an next event, or dance the night away.



For further information on how McFadden’s can host a birthday party in Chicago, visit http://www.mcfaddenschicago.com/.