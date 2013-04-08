McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Chicago Announces New Drink Specials for Baseball Season

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon wouldn’t be a traditional Irish pub in Chicago without serving drink specials after the biggest drinking holiday of the year. St. Patty’s Day has come and gone and now people of Chicago are ready for even more drink specials. Throughout the month of April, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Chicago will be serving daily drink specials during April. But that’s not all. The bar will also be serving affordable drink specials during every Cubs game this season. There is no better way for die hard sport fans to cheer on their favorite teams, than by enjoying an ice cold beer during the game. Make reservations today because the bar is sure to be filled with rowdy baseball fans.



The party bar in Chicago is also an ideal venue for various private parties and events. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has experience hosting fundraisers for community organizations, birthday parties, bridal showers and corporate events. One of the big reasons why many people in Chicago turn to McFadden’s to host their private parties is due to the spacious party rooms they provide. For larger events, groups can even reserve the entire bar for the night.



One of the most popular additions to a private party is the open bar package in Chicago. With the open bar package, guests will be treated to a great combination of food and drinks. Another reason why people enjoy open bar packages is because it is more affordable for the group. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon encourages guests to call to book their party package for their next event



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

With fun environment and daily drink specials, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has the features available that has made the establishment become a unique Chicago party venue. Established in New York City in 1977, McFadden's has been a landmark pub for almost 30 years. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is proud to open their 6th location in the heart of the Gold Coast, on the corner of State and Division. Offering Lunch, Brunch, Dinner, a Late-Night Menu and a 4am liquor license, McFadden’s is the perfect place to catch your favorite game, join friends for a few cocktails, plan an next event, or dance the night away.



For further information on how McFadden's can host a birthday party in Chicago, visit http://www.mcfaddenschicago.com/.