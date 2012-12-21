McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Chicago Announces Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish Pub in Chicago, announces their annual New Year’s Eve Party on December 31st. Ring in 2013, by celebrating the biggest party of the year at McFadden’s. McFadden’s will be celebrating the only way they know how, by serving the cheapest drink specials in Chicago. McFadden’s will have a premium Open Bar available, from 8 pm until 1 am. The bar/restaurant will also be serving a food buffet and will be handing out party favors out all night long. Make the first moments of the New Year memorable, by spending them at McFadden’s. For further information regarding the New Year’s Eve party, call 312-475-9450 or send an email to Kristen.Mcfaddens@gmail.com.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has experience hosting many parties during the holiday season. Guests can celebrate the New Year earlier in the month because McFadden’s Irish Pub is an ideal venue for hosting a birthday, corporate or bachelorette party in Chicago. Throughout the night of the party, McFadden’s offers personalized shout outs, champagne and express entry into the bar. No matter how small or large a party is for an event, the bar provides customized food and beverage packages. Make the last nights as a single woman memorable by spending them at McFadden’s.



The bar also offers customized party packages for people hosting a birthday party in Chicago. Julie H. recently expressed, “As far as the management and service, I've only received top of the line. I have been planning my birthday party with them, and they have been absolutely great to work with. They accommodated my large group and have really gone above and beyond to make it special. I've been in here once before with coworkers and have been extremely impressed with the laid back atmosphere and the friendly staff. I'm really looking forward to having my crew there, and Kristen, their coordinator has been a doll to work with.”



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

With fun environment and daily drink specials, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has the features available that has made the establishment become a unique Chicago party venue. Established in New York City in 1977, McFadden's has been a landmark pub for almost 30 years. They are proud to open their 6th location in the heart of the Gold Coast, on the corner of State and Division. Offering Lunch, Brunch, Dinner, a Late-Night Menu and a 4am liquor license, McFadden’s is the perfect place to catch your favorite game, join friends for a few cocktails, plan an next event, or dance the night away.



For further information on how to have McFadden’s host a private party, visit http://www.mcfaddenschicago.com/.