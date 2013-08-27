McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Chicago Now Celebrates Thirsty Thursdays with Ladies Night

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Chicago is pleased to announce their Ladies Night specials on Thursday nights. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase vodka cocktail specials for just $1 and Stoli shots for $5. As a late night bar in Chicago, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is the place to be until 4 am. Celebrate with the girls every Thursday night, and take advantage of $5 beer and burgers. Dance the night away with live DJs mixing the music in what is sure to be a memorable night.



Once guests attend Ladies Night and have the time of their lives, McFadden’s also serves as a great location when looking for Chicago bachelorette party ideas. With specialized event coordinators prepared to cater to the guests’ needs, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Chicago will plan and execute a memorable party for the bride-to-be. Offering affordable packages and presents for the guest of honor, McFadden’s gives the option of express entry for any attendee of the party, champagne for the big night and the atmosphere for an unforgettable party. They will even decorate and add party favors for the big event. Those interested can call 312-475-9450 to hear more and inquire on all of their bachelorette ideas in Chicago.



Possessing a 4 am liquor license and lounge seating, McFadden’s plays the perfect host for a getaway night with the girlfriends. Take some time away from the house and participate in a relaxed, fun-filled night without breaking the bank. With specials every night of the week, Thursday’s are geared toward the women and provide the finest bottle specials with a vibrant setting and fun for all. As summertime is nearing its end, the party will live on at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Chicago.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon:

With a fun environment and daily drink specials, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has become a unique Chicago party venue. Established in New York City in 1977, McFadden's has been a landmark pub for almost 30 years. McFadden’s Chicago was the 6th location and is located in the heart of the Gold Coast on the corner of State and Division. Offering Lunch, Brunch, Dinner, a Late-Night Menu and a 4am liquor license, McFadden’s is the perfect place to catch your favorite game, join friends for a few cocktails, plan an next event, or dance the night away.



For further information on how McFadden’s can host a birthday party in Chicago, visit http://www.mcfaddenschicago.com/.