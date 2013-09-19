McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Chicago Now Hosting Michigan State Game Watch Parties

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Chicago, a premier late night party bar, is pleased to announce they are now hosting game watch parties for every Michigan State Spartans football game. Bring a group of friends and meet new friends as every Saturday the bar will be open until 5 am. This ensures the party doesn’t stop until the sun comes up. Specials for State Saturdays include $5 fireballs, $4 domestic bottles, $4 stadium cups, and $18 beer towers.



For those guests that are Michigan State alumni, students, or fans, they can sign up on the website to receive various specials and deals each Saturday. With a plethora of big-screen HD-TVs, there isn’t a bad seat in the house at McFadden’s. If searching for a more private atmosphere to host a game watch party, there is space to comfortably accommodate up to 125 people. There is the opportunity to reserve a private bar, as well as a staff to cater to all the party’s needs.



If looking for a place to host a Chicago Bears game watch party, specials can be set up and TVs are sure to be tuned into all Bears games on Sundays. Smaller gatherings can reserve a table in advance simply to have a seat and watch the Bears fight and claw their way through opponents.



As a late night bar, McFadden’s is hosting a premier New Year’s Eve party in Chicago. With an open bar and full buffet for dinner, the staff will make sure all guests are 100 percent satisfied with their New Years’ experience. There is a champagne toast, live DJ performances and premium packages for the ultimate celebration. With group discounts and crazy specials all night, this will be the best NYE party in Chicago.



For more information on Michigan State game watches and private parties, or to inquire on availability and prices for the New Year’s Eve event, please call 312-475-9450 or visit their website today.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

With a fun environment and daily drink specials, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has become a unique Chicago party venue. Established in New York City in 1977, McFadden's has been a landmark pub for almost 30 years. McFadden’s Chicago was the 6th location and is located in the heart of the Gold Coast on the corner of State and Division. Offering Lunch, Brunch, Dinner, a Late-Night Menu and a 4am liquor license, McFadden’s is the perfect place to catch your favorite game, join friends for a few cocktails, plan an next event, or dance the night away.



For further information on how McFadden’s can host a birthday party in Chicago, visit http://www.mcfaddenschicago.com/.