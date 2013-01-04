McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Citizens Bank Park Announces Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish pub in Philadelphia, announces their annual New Year’s Eve Party on Monday, December 31st. Presented by NYEphilly.com and joonbug.com, enjoy the last party of 2012 at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Guests will enjoy an open bar, from 8 pm until close. To keep the party going throughout the night, live entertainment will be provided by DJ Royale. A live feed of the famous ball drop will be provided on one of McFadden’s giant projector screens. With live entertainment and cheap food and drink specials, there will be no better way to ring in 2013. To purchase tickets for the final party of 2012, call 215-952-0300.



DJ Royale has been mixing music and DJing for 12 years. The Philadelphia native is the resident DJ at Club Whisper in Philadelphia and Club Dusk in Atlantic City. Making a career hosting the biggest parties on the east coast, DJ Royale reached stardom when he opened for DJ Jazzy Jeff. Since that night, he has been a hot commodity in the nightlife world, constantly being asked to DJ at clubs and bars. He will be sure to make McFadden’s New Year’s Eve party a night to remember.



Spread out over several different party rooms, the Irish bar in Philadelphia can suit every guest’s desire. No matter what size a party is, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers a private party room for any occasion. Whether it is for a holiday party, corporate luncheon or a last fling before the ring, McFadden’s will make the specific accommodations desired. The bar also provides customized food and beverage packages for hosts who cannot make up their mind about what items from the menu they want for the party.



About McFadden’s Citizen Bank Park

McFadden’s Citizen Bank Park has quickly become a well-known dining destination for hosting a bachelorette party in Philadelphia. Providing cheap drink specials, 33 High Definition Plasma TVs and 2 giant projector screens, McFadden’s provides the perfect venue to meet pre-game, during the game, or post game. There are always daily specials, even when the Philadelphia teams are playing out of town. The bar offers a full menu with various draft and bottled beer selections, containing something for every taste. McFadden’s Citizens Bank Park is located at the corner of 11th and Pattison (Third Base Gate), in the middle of the sports complex.



For further details on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can host a private party in Philadelphia, visit http://www.mcfaddensballpark.com/.