McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in DC Announces Newly Renovated Private Party Rooms

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in DC is excited to announce it has three newly renovated private party rooms perfect for celebrating any occasion. With very affordable party packages, those interested in booking a private party in DC with no reservation fee need to look no further than McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. There are drink and food specials every night of the week and McFadden’s possesses private rooms for parties of up to 300 guests. Whether celebrating a promotion, graduation, reunion, birthday party or watching a big sporting event, the event coordinators at McFadden’s will communicate with their guests to plan and execute a fun-filled night amidst an unforgettable experience.



Featuring a live DJ every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to keep the party going, McFadden’s also offers live music on Thursday nights. For a top-of-the-line Thirsty Thursday party, McFadden’s presents a free taco bar, $10 pitchers from 6 pm-9 pm, and an upbeat atmosphere. Guests can reserve a private space in the middle of the restaurant to enjoy group specials while listening to live entertainment in a premier party venue of Washington D.C.



These private rooms are perfect to ring in the New Year. Playing host to the very best New Year’s Eve Party in DC, McFadden’s offers table and bottle service to those who wish to reserve seats. In what may be the best deal this New Year’s in DC, guests can purchase tickets for a six hour, top shelf open bar until 2 am with access to a dinner buffet and personal bottle of champagne.



There is no shortage of entertainment available and there are party packages to please any type of gathering. For more information regarding private rooms and party planning, please call 202-223-2338 today.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon opened on St. Patrick's Day 2003 and has quickly taken its place among the premier Irish Pubs/ Restaurants and citywide nightspots. The established bar/restaurant features daily food and drink specials, making it a hot spot within the nightlife community. McFadden's is open for lunch & dinner, with seating available for over 100 people. Daily specials are served Monday through Friday. Along with daily specials, the bar features a Live DJ who plays the top dance music, keeping the party going throughout the night. The resident DJ spins music Tuesday through Saturday nights.



For further information on daily drink specials and events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensdc.com/.