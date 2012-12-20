McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in DC Announces Their End of the World Party

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish Pub in Washington, DC, announces their End of the World party on December 21, 2012. The end of the world is approaching quickly and there is no better way to celebrate the last night on earth, than by partying the night away at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. The Irish Pub will be serving $3 Shock Top Harvest drafts, along with $5 bombs. Guests will be sure to have a good time partying, with the cheapest drink specials in DC. To find out more information on this event, call 202-223-2338.



The holiday season is an ideal time to host a party at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Whether a guest wants to host a Bachelorette, corporate or birthday party in DC, McFadden’s provides a private party room for any event. The private party room can hold small or large groups of people and will have a full staff on hand to serve guests throughout the night. Providing an Open Bar, the birthday boy/girl will be able to drink for free, from 10 pm until midnight. Friends of the birthday party host can choose from a $20 rail open bar, or a $30 premium open bar. Mixed drinks, domestic drafts and bottles are included in the premium rail bar. McFadden’s offers multiple ideas for how to throw a fun birthday party in DC.



Many guests visit McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon for their daily Happy Hour in DC. Scott M recently expressed “I actually really like McFadden’s. Quite frankly, it's as "college" as any other bar in Adams Morgan or Georgetown, except it's cleaner, more spacious, less expensive, and much larger. I mean, what do you expect going out to a bar 2 blocks from GW? This isn't Woodley Park, people. I've been to McFadden’s three or four times in the last few months (a few times for happy hour and once on a Saturday night) and I've always had a good time there. They always seem to have decent happy hour specials too.”-Yelp



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish pub in DC, opened on St. Patrick's Day 2003 and has quickly taken its place among the premier Irish Pubs/ Restaurants and citywide nightspots. McFadden's is open for lunch & dinner with seating available for over 100 people. The famous pub/restaurant serves drink specials Monday through Friday, with a Live DJ spinning the hottest music Tuesday through Saturday nights.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensdc.com/.