McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in DC Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties on Superbowl Sunday

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, an established party bar in DC, is now taking reservations for private parties for the Superbowl, on Sunday, February 3rd. By providing customized private party packages, the big game will be even bigger at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. One of the most popular options chosen by guests for their private party is the customized catering options. With the customized catering options, event staff at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will provide personal food and beverage packages that will fit the need of any guest. If there is something on the menu that is not included in the package a guest has chosen, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will gladly add it to his/her package option. Make this Superbowl even more exciting by reserving one of the private party spaces at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. To book a private party for the Superbowl, email the event coordinator at mcfaddensdc.sarah@gmail.com.



The Irish pub in DC offers multiple private party spaces for bridal showers, bachelorette parties, milestone birthday parties and corporate events. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon does not require a reservation fee for booking a private party in any of their three newly renovated rooms. The back dining room can be reserved for groups with up to 200 people and is surrounded by flat screen TVs, which are perfect for viewing the day’s big game. Large scale events such as sport leagues, catered parties, fundraisers and cocktail parties, will enjoy this private area.



By planning their private party in DC with the event staff at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, guests will eliminate the stress and frustration involved. Without worrying about the food, entertainment, party favors, or other arrangements, guests will finally have the freedom to just show up and enjoy the party.



About McFadden's

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon opened on St. Patrick's Day 2003 and has quickly taken its place among the premier Irish Pubs/ Restaurants and citywide nightspots. The established bar/restaurant features daily food and drink specials, making it a hot spot within the nightlife community. McFadden's is open for lunch & dinner, with seating available for over 100 people. Daily specials are served Monday through Friday. Along with daily specials, the bar features a Live DJ who plays the top dance music, keeping the party going throughout the night. The resident DJ spins music Tuesday through Saturday nights.



For further information on daily drink specials and events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensdc.com/.