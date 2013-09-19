McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in DC Now Offering Specials for Football Season

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Football season is a time of year unlike any other. On Sundays, fans of one team refuse to be affiliated with fans of another team, even if they’re the best of friends. Serving as the home of the Carolina Panthers in Washington, D.C., McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in DC is pleased to announce they are now offering a variety of drink and food specials during every Panthers game. With a plethora of Washington Redskins fans in Washington, D.C., come out to McFadden’s and join all the other Panthers fans to cheer and scream and have a chance to win tickets to select Panthers home games.



As the Panthers look to take a step forward during the 2013 campaign, fans can watch Cam Newton run through defenses and unleash his cannon of an arm while enjoying $12 Miller Lite and Coors Light pitchers or $15 buckets. With Greg “The Kraken” Hardy leading the defense, Panthers supporters have the opportunity to enjoy various liquor specials, including $10 Kraken car bombs and $6 Carolina Blue shots. Additionally, every time Hardy records a sack, the entire bar will have the chance to purchase a “Hit Me Hardy”—straight up Kraken rum—for just $4.



Along with all the drink specials, there is a variety of food during each and every game for just $7. Guests can choose a chopped pork sandwich, grilled chicken, wings, or burgers with fries. Enjoy the game with full surround sound on any of the 26 HD-TVs. There is also private seating available for those who are interested.



As the year rolls on, groups can plan to reserve a private party at one of the premier holiday party locations in DC. With three separate party rooms that come with drink specials and catering options, guests can arrange a top-notch birthday party or bachelor/bachelorette party with one of McFadden’s event planning specialists. Whether a group of 10 friends or a gathering of up to 500 people, McFadden’s can make the proper accommodations.



To be a part of the best NYE party in DC, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is hosting the number one New Year’s celebration in DC. Tickets will soon be available for their NYE package including an open bar, dinner buffet, champagne toast, and a variety of party favors. Groups can reserve a private seating area with bottle service while enjoying an energetic atmosphere and live DJ performances.



For more information on game day specials or to book a holiday party, please call 202-223-2338 or visit their website today.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon opened on St. Patrick's Day 2003 and has quickly taken its place among the premier Irish Pubs/ Restaurants and citywide nightspots. The established bar/restaurant features daily food and drink specials, making it a hot spot within the nightlife community. McFadden's is open for lunch & dinner, with seating available for over 100 people. Daily specials are served Monday through Friday. Along with daily specials, the bar features a Live DJ who plays the top dance music, keeping the party going throughout the night. The resident DJ spins music Tuesday through Saturday nights.



For further information on daily drink specials and events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensdc.com/.