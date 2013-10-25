McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in DC Participating in Halloween Bar Tour

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Halloween is a time of year where people let loose and dress up as their favorite characters, sports figures, or models. To partake in the events, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in DC is pleased to announce they will be participating in DC’s annual Nightmare on M Street Halloween Bar Tour with upwards of 30 other bars. There are plenty of specials for guests to enjoy themselves in a night of costumes and bar hopping.



Participating in the bar tour, guests can register on October 26th from 5 pm-10 pm at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in DC and will have the opportunity to hop from bar to bar with no cover charge when wearing the wristband given at registration. Wear the most creative and unique costume and don’t miss out on the midnight costume contest that takes place right at McFadden’s.



With Lindy Promotions sponsoring the event in part with Coors Light, Bacardi, and Monster Energy, guests can take advantage of $2 Coors Lights, $3 Blue Moons, $4 Bacardi’s, ad $4 Monsters until 1 am. For a pizza hut special, attendees can purchase a personal pan pizza, three breadsticks, and a soda for just $5. With 107.3 as the official radio sponsor for the event, those taking part in the bar tour can be sure McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will be playing All The Hits for the duration of the night. To get the tickets in advance and before they sell out, interested parties must visit the website for a registration form.



When at McFadden’s during the bar crawl, guests are encouraged to inquire about the six hour open bar on New Year’s Eve. Party favors and champagne will be included with the ticket purchase and tickets can be purchased early on the website for the ultimate New Year’s Eve party in DC. There is the opportunity to host a private happy hour and the party planners at McFadden’s will lay the ground work and set up the entire event for their patrons.



For more information about the Halloween bar tour or McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon’s happy hour in DC, please call 202-223-2338 today.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon opened on St. Patrick's Day 2003 and has quickly taken its place among the premier Irish Pubs/ Restaurants and citywide nightspots. The established bar/restaurant features daily food and drink specials, making it a hot spot within the nightlife community. McFadden's is open for lunch & dinner, with seating available for over 100 people. Daily specials are served Monday through Friday. Along with daily specials, the bar features a Live DJ who plays the top dance music, keeping the party going throughout the night. The resident DJ spins music Tuesday through Saturday nights.



For further information on daily drink specials and events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensdc.com/.