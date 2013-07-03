McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Glendale Announces New Drink Specials Every Thursday Night

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish pub in Glendale, is pleased to announce that they are now offering new drink specials Thursday night. The Country Music phenomenon has been sweeping through the west coast, and McFadden’s is getting in on all the action. Guys can dust off their old cowboy hats, and women can squeeze into their daisy dukes for “It’s My Kinda’ Party Thursday’s.” The bar will be serving $3 PBR cans and $5 Three Olives mixed drinks until midnight. While sipping on ice cold beers, guests will enjoy a night full of line dancing to the day’s top Country Music hits. Guests who show up in their cowboy hats or daisy dukes will be treated to additional drink specials. To RSVP for drink specials, please contact the event coordinator at Michelleb.McFaddens@gmail.com.



People who cannot make it out for the Thursday night mayhem, can visit McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon during the week for amazing happy hour drink specials. Every Monday through Friday, young professionals of Glendale can take a load off from work and enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Light drafts, $3 well drinks, and $5 appetizers. People can meet up with their fellow co-workers at the bar and enjoy the day’s top sporting event on one of the large-screen HDTVs.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will be keeping their Irish heritage alive this summer by offering ice cold drink specials that will cool people off. The Irish pub is dedicated to serving residents of Glendale the tastiest drink specials in town. After taking a trip to the pool with friends and family, stop by McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon for a fun night out on the town.



About McFadden's Restaurant

McFadden's Saloon is a full-service bar with a seating capacity for 450 guests. The bar features a full lunch and dinner menu, as well as an assortment of daily food and drink specials. Table seating and private party offerings are also available at the bar. Come visit their extra-large Patio with full bar, open seasonally. The patio is available for private events, lunch, and dinner. Beginning as a neighborhood bar, McFadden’s has grown to be one of the few private party locations in Glendale. With the new establishment in Glendale, community members will now be able to showcase their Irish pride.



For further information regarding upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensglendale.com/.