McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Glendale Is Now Taking Reservations for a Half-Priced Happy Hour

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish pub in Glendale, is now taking reservations for a half-priced happy hour. Kick-off the weekend right by enjoying the great drink specials at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Guests interested in signing up for a half-priced happy hour will receive one complimentary drink and appetizer. Because McFadden’s is so gracious to its customers, they will be letting guests of the host drink at a discounted price as well. Along with the host, guests will receive half-off all liquor and $5 appetizers. There is no better way to spend a Friday night out on the town, than by enjoying the happy hour at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. To RSVP for a half-price happy hour, contact the event coordinator by calling 623-872-0022 or send an email to denelle.mcfaddens@gmail.com.



Here is what a recent customer had to say about his experience at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon: “They hosted #wvfn, West Valley Friday Nights. We are a group of Twitter folks who try out restaurants every Friday night, and just love to socialize offline with one another. We had a about 20 people the night we went to McFadden’s. They had great boneless wings and treated us right! I discovered their 1/2 off domestic & well drinks as well as their 1/2 off appetizers last until 9pm even on Friday. It was the best and longest happy hour prices in the west valley. The place is a must stop and check out.”-Yelp.com



An affordable Happy Hour special isn’t the only reason to visit the popular bar. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is also an ideal venue for hosting a private party in Glendale. The bar features a private room that offers ample space for any party or event. Whether it is a private corporate luncheon or bachelorette party, the event staff at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will make the necessary accommodations to fit the specific needs of each group. If guests have a hard time selecting from the bar’s extensive food and drink menu, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will provide customized food and beverage packages for each group as well. Be sure to visit McFadden’s to reserve the best private party room in Glendale.



About McFadden's Saloon

McFadden's Saloon is a full-service bar with a seating capacity for 450 guests. The bar features a full lunch and dinner menu, as well as an assortment of daily food and drink specials. Table seating and private party offerings are also available at the bar. Come visit their extra-large Patio with full bar, open seasonally. The patio is available for private events, lunch, and dinner. Beginning as a neighborhood bar, McFadden’s has grown to be one of the few private party locations in Glendale.



For further information regarding upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish bar in Glendale, visit http://www.mcfaddensglendale.com/.