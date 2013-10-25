McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Glendale Now Hosting Birthday Parties This Fall 2013

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- When it comes to planning a birthday party, celebrating one more year of health with close friends and colleagues needs to have a vibrant atmosphere and affordable packages for the group. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Glendale is announcing their services to play host for the wildest and most exclusive birthday party in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area.



As one of the exclusive Arizona birthday party places, the party planning professionals at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will work with the guest of honor or host to plan the package, rates, services, and location. They will do all the leg work to properly decorate the setting of the party, allowing for a stress free process so the host and their party can enjoy themselves all night. With a full private bar and an outdoor patio, the ambiance of the event can be customized to fit any needs.



No matter the size of the party, whether a large group or a few friends, McFadden’s has the specials and atmosphere to make any party special. There are over 40 HD TVs if there is a ball game that peaks the interest of the party. The event specialists can set up the drink packages and any food specials to make sure the night is memorable. Get wild on the dance floor with live DJs performing some of the latest mixes and tunes.



If a group doesn’t want to advertise a birthday but still wish to find a premier party bar to celebrate, there are happy hour specials every night of the week to take advantage of. Enjoy $2 drafts, $3 wells, and $5 appetizers every Monday through Friday from 4 pm-7 pm for the best happy hour in Glendale. Stop by on Thursdays for a house party frenzy with club music and DJs spinning the latest music to the vibe of the crowd.



For more information on planning a birthday party or the various specials offered by McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Glendale, please call 623-872-0022 or visit their website for additional details today.



About McFadden's Saloon

McFadden's Saloon is a full-service bar with a seating capacity for 450 guests. The bar features a full lunch and dinner menu, as well as an assortment of daily food and drink specials. Table seating and private party offerings are also available at the bar. Come visit their extra-large patio with full bar, open seasonally. The patio is available for private events, lunch, and dinner. Beginning as a neighborhood bar, McFadden’s has grown to be one of the few private party locations in Glendale. With the new establishment in Glendale, community members will now be able to showcase their Irish pride.



For further information regarding upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensglendale.com/.