McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Glendale Now Hosting Football Game Watch Parties

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- As the regular season has begun in the National Football League and the Arizona Cardinals are once again throwing around the pigskin on the gridiron, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Glendal e is pleased to announce they are now playing host to any game watch party. Don’t miss any piercing hit or touchdown celebration as guests will be surrounded by over 40 HD-TV’s. With some of the best drink specials in Glendale, McFadden’s offers the Sunday Closeout special on game days. Be treated to $2 drafts and $5 bombs while watching the Arizona Cardinals start their journey towards the playoffs.



If the Cardinals are playing on a weeknight—Thursday Night Football week 7—McFadden’s offers the best happy hour in Glendale, AZ. From 4 pm-7 pm every weeknight, guests can enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Light drafts, $3 well drinks, and $5 appetizers while watching the pre-game show and getting ready for a hard-nosed game. The entire bar will serve as the off-site 12th man, cheering and reacting to every play from scrimmage. For that Thursday night game, McFadden’s has a Thursday special for $5 calls starting at 9 pm. If bringing a large group of fans and would like to reserve a private party room, there is a variety of party and drink packages for guests to choose from.



As the holidays get closer and families and friends are planning their celebrations, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Glendale is one of the premier holiday party venues in Glendale. Whether it’s a corporate gathering to celebrate an exceptional year, a family reunion to celebrate the holidays, or a bachelor or bachelorette party for one last hoorah before tying the knot, McFadden’s will play host to the celebration and the event planning specialists will take care of every need for the host and all of their guests.



For more information on game watch parties or hosting a private holiday party, please call 623-872-0022 or visit their website today.



About McFadden's Saloon

McFadden's Saloon is a full-service bar with a seating capacity for 450 guests. The bar features a full lunch and dinner menu, as well as an assortment of daily food and drink specials. Table seating and private party offerings are also available at the bar. Come visit their extra-large patio with full bar, open seasonally. The patio is available for private events, lunch, and dinner. Beginning as a neighborhood bar, McFadden’s has grown to be one of the few private party locations in Glendale. With the new establishment in Glendale, community members will now be able to showcase their Irish pride.



For further information regarding upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensglendale.com/.