McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Glendale Now Hosting Private Parties

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- For those who wish to have some privacy on special occasions and have the opportunity to mingle with the larger crowd, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Glendale is pleased to announce they are now available to host private parties. There is no need to stress about throwing a party guests will enjoy. At McFadden’s there are very affordable packages available for any size gathering and the event coordinators will plan and throw an exclusive private party in Glendale.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Glendale is available for any and all party requests, including those bachelor’s and bachelorette’s looking for one last wild night before settling down. Throwing a bachelorette party at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon Glendale comes all-inclusive with a private party room, champagne and decorations. Those looking for a more modest private atmosphere can reserve the outdoor patio which includes a full bar, serving as one of the hottest private party rooms in Glendale. The party professionals will work with their guests to provide a setting that will make for an unforgettable experience.



Aside from bachelor and bachelorette parties, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Glendale will help guests celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, business events, and play host to various fundraisers. There is a projection screen available for any private party who may wish to display pictures or videos throughout the celebration or ceremony.



With happy hour every weeknight and the infamous Sunday Closeout, which serves crazy appetizer and drink specials from 9 pm until closing, McFadden’s has some of the best deals in town. Home to one of the premier party venues in Arizona, the restaurant features live DJs who are sure to bring any party to life. For more information about reserving a private party room, please call 623-872-0022 today.



About McFadden's Saloon

McFadden's Saloon is a full-service bar with a seating capacity for 450 guests. The bar features a full lunch and dinner menu, as well as an assortment of daily food and drink specials. Table seating and private party offerings are also available at the bar. Come visit their extra-large patio with full bar, open seasonally. The patio is available for private events, lunch, and dinner. Beginning as a neighborhood bar, McFadden’s has grown to be one of the few private party locations in Glendale. With the new establishment in Glendale, community members will now be able to showcase their Irish pride.



For further information regarding upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensglendale.com/.