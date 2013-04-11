McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Long Island Announces New Drink Specials for Baseball Season

Rockville Centre, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, one of the most established Rockville Centre bars, new drink specials throughout the month of April to kick off another fun-filled baseball season. With St. Patty’s Day in the rear-view mirror, people of Long Island need something to celebrate now, more than ever. Now, guests of McFadden’s can enjoy daily drink specials during every baseball game this season. Finally, people of Long Island have a place to gather to cheer on their favorite teams. Whether guests are rooting for the Yankees or Mets, McFadden’s Long Island is sure to be the number one baseball destination this April.



After a long weekend of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, guests are encouraged to come back for a happy hour in RVC. Every Monday through Friday, the bar will serve 2 for 1 drinks from 4 pm to 9 pm. Drinks available include mixed drinks, Martinis, bottled beers, draft beers and wine. For guests who bring their appetite, the kitchen will be serving half-price burgers and wings from 4 pm to 7pm.



A private happy hour reservation is ideal for a corporate party in Long Island. Celebrate the beginning of baseball season in one of the private party spaces at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. The private spaces feature ample room for people to mingle and watch MLB action. A private wait staff and bartender will be on hand to serve food and drinks throughout each game this season.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Located on Merrick Road, in Long Island, McFadden's has come to be known as one of New York's premier bar/restaurants. Featuring resident DJs and a fun bar staff, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will deliver an experience one will not soon forget. McFadden's Rockville Centre location is an established party bar that combines as a both sports and dining destination. With over 30 high definition Plasma TV's and 2 Giant projector screens, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon provides a fun venue to meet pre-game, post-game, or to stay and watch the game in its entirety, even when New York’s favorite teams are out of town.



For more information on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can host a private party or happy hour in RVC, visit http://www.mcfaddensrvc.com/.