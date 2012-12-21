McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Nashville Announces Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish Pub in Nashville, announces their Ugly Christmas Sweater party the weekend before Christmas. Finally there is a reason to wear that ugly, tacky and cheesy Christmas sweater. Guests who enter the bar wearing an ugly sweater before 11 pm, will receive free cover for the event. A $100 gift card to McFadden’s will be given out to the person who wears the ugliest sweater of the night. Keeping the guests partying all night long will be DJ Cliffy D. People interested in the holiday drink specials in Nashville can call 615-256-9140.



The holiday season is a perfect time to have McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon host a bachelorette, birthday or corporate party in Nashville. Conveniently located on 2nd Avenue, in downtown Nashville, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is ideal for people coming from all areas of town. Whether guests need a private party room for a large group of people or need a room for exchanging gifts, McFadden’s has ample space for any occasion. The bar/restaurant has customized food and beverage packages available to fit the needs of any party. An event staff will be on hand throughout the night to serve each member of the party, making sure they are having the time of their life.



Sarah M. recently expressed this about her bachelorette party in Nashville: “McFadden’s has really been stepping it up and as a Nashville local, it deserves mention. There are three parts to McFadden's in my eye and it caters to all types. The promoting at McFadden's is great and they actually do what they say unlike some other clubs in which I have given a negative mention. By this I mean, if they say Tucker Max from I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell is there to sign books, he is there to sign books. The general manager is awesome and will do anything to make his customers happy down to a cheeseburger not being cooked to the customer's liking or to a drink not tasting right. His spirit has definitely preserved this place and kept it apart from many other clubs.” –Yelp.com.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden’s original establishment is located on the corner of 42nd and 2nd Ave., in New York City, just minutes away from Time Square. Since opening its first establishment, McFadden’s has spread all over the nation, including its latest, located on the corner of Front and Commercial Street, in Nashville, TN. McFadden’s has come to be known as a respected bar and restaurant in Nashville. The fun bar staff will deliver an unforgettable experience.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, please call 615-256-9140 or visit http://www.mcfaddensnashville.com/.