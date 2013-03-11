McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Nashville Is Now Taking Private Party Reservations Throughout March

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the established party bar in Nashville, is now taking private party reservations throughout the month of March. Whether guests are looking for a place to host a milestone birthday celebration, corporate event or bachelorette party, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is the premier location for hosting a private party in Nashville. The venue can host parties with groups of 10 to 1000 people in them. To book a private party for any size or event, contact the event coordinator at dolly.mcfaddens@gmail.com or call 615-256-9140.



One of the best parts about hosting a private party at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is that the venue features a spacious private party room in Nashville. Inside the private party room, guests will find that there is enough room to mingle the night away. There is also room for live entertainment and a personal DJ. For larger parties, guests can also ask to reserve the entire main bar area for the night. The event coordinator will work with each group to figure out what food items and drink specials would work best to give them the best party of the year.



Any night of the week is perfect for a private party because McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers daily drink specials in Nashville. One of the most popular nights of the week for a private party is Friday night. Every Friday night, the bar serves $5 Jose Cuervo, Smirnoff and SoCo shots until 10 pm. If shots aren’t enough to keep the party going, the bar will also be serving $3 domestic drafts and $8 domestic draft pitchers. Whatever the occasion is, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will have the perfect drink combinations to make it a fun night out on the town in Nashville.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden’s original establishment is located on the corner of 42nd and 2nd Ave., in New York City, just minutes away from Time Square. Since opening its first establishment, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has spread all over the nation, including its latest, located on the corner of Front and Commercial Street, in Nashville, TN. McFadden’s has come to be known as a respected bar and restaurant in Nashville. The fun bar staff will deliver an unforgettable experience for any private party or event.



For further details on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish Pub in Nashville, please call 615-256-9140 or visit http://www.mcfaddensnashville.com/.