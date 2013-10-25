McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City Announces Halloween Party

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- In a joint effort, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City and Calico Jack’s Cantina NYC are pleased to announce they will be hosting and throwing their very own Halloween extravaganza. With both bars located on 42nd street and Second Avenue, they are teaming up and allowing guests to purchase an open bar ticket that will be good for both locations on Saturday, October 26.



For the low price of $30, gather with friends the weekend before Halloween and bar hop between McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City and Calico Jack’s Cantina for a three full hours of an open bar special. From 9 pm-midnight guests can take advantage of this crazy package. Guests are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume for a chance to win McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City’s grand prize of $200 to the most creative and eye-catching costume of the night. Show up in style and have a crack at the payout.



Aside from their Halloween festivities, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City serves as a premier location for NY bachelorette party ideas located just blocks from Times Square. Reserve a private room and come into the best happy hour bar in Midtown to host a private happy hour for any party. Receive party favors, drink specials, and a private bar area when the party planning professionals coordinate the ultimate event.



If celebrating an October birthday, McFadden’s Birthday Bash is being held the night before the Halloween party. To take advantage of three hours of free drinks, from 9 pm-midnight with crazy specials for friends, make sure to sign up by October 25th at noon to take part in a supreme birthday celebration.



Tickets can be purchased for the Halloween event through the website until 6:30 pm the day of the party. Don’t miss out on two open bars for the price of one. For more information about the costume contest or to sign up for the extravaganza, please call 212-986-1515 or visit their website today.



About McFadden’s

Located on the corner of 42nd and Second Avenue in New York City just minutes from Time Square, McFadden's has come to be known as a main stomping ground as a venue that will host an entertaining happy hour in NYC. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff deliver an experience people will not soon forget. Whether people come to enjoy the daily drink specials or book a private party event in a private party room, they will never have another boring night in New York City again. The famous Irish Pub is open daily from 11am to 4am for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch specials.



For further information on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can help plan a birthday party or corporate event, visit http://www.mcfaddens42.com/.