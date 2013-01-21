McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City Announces New Drink Specials on Tuesday Nights

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Already an established bar in New York City, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon announces new drink specials on Tuesday nights. When thinking of the biggest drinking nights of the week, people usually do not think of Tuesdays. But now, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is looking to turn that around. Beginning in January 2013, the bar will be serving up $1 drafts of the best beer in town. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is sure to bring the cheapest drink specials in NYC. Only at the world famous McFadden’s in New York City, will guests find the best food, cheapest drinks and best entertainment.



Other than serving the cheapest drink specials during the week, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is an ideal venue for hosting a birthday party in NYC. The staff works hard to meet the specific needs of any group, including providing customized catering options and exciting party packages. One of the most popular party packages chosen is the open bar package. With the open bar package, guests will enjoy an unlimited supply of draft beers, mixed drinks and cocktails to go along with their birthday celebration.



Event staff will also be on hand to serve any bachelorette party in NYC. For guests who cannot choose between the many items on the food or drink menu, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will provide customized food and beverage packages to include each item. The private party room available at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is spacious, with the ability to hold up to 100 people. With options such as the open bar and private party room, it is no surprise as to why people keep coming back to McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon for all of their birthday and bachelorette party needs.



About McFadden’s

Located on the corner of 42nd and Second Avenue in New York City, just minutes from Time Square, McFadden's has come to be known as a main stomping ground as a venue that will host an entertaining happy hour in NYC. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff deliver an experience people will not soon forget. Whether people come to enjoy the daily drink specials or book a private party event in a private party room, they will never have another boring night in New York City again. The famous Irish Pub is open daily from 11am to 4am for Lunch and Dinner and Sunday brunch specials.



For further information on how McFadden’s can host a happy hour in NYC, call 212-986-1515 or visit http://www.mcfaddens42.com/.