McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City Announces New Drink Specials This April

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- St. Patty’s Day came by in a jiff and now people of New York City are left with a hangover. But now, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon announces new drink specials for April, that will cure the hangover blues. Guests can now spend their Monday nights with an unbelievable happy hour celebration. During Happy Hour, guests will get to enjoy $3 drafts and half-price appetizers. Whoever said St. Patty’s Day had to be the biggest drinking night of the year? Now, with the daily happy hour, people of New York City can enjoy affordable drinks every night of the week.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is a fun venue for a corporate party in NYC. There is no better way for a boss to give back to their hard-working employees than by reserving a corporate party at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. To make the night enjoyable, the bar will customize food and drink menus that will fit the needs of the party. For even more excitement, the bar also offers guest bartending. Bosses can show how much they care about their employees, by serving them drinks throughout the night.



One of the more popular additions to a corporate party is the open bar in NYC. Ideal for larger groups, the open bar will feature the bar’s best beers and mixed drinks. Choosing an open bar is a good way to save money on the party. The open bar is affordable because guests can pay a set amount at the beginning of the night instead of having to pay per drinks.



About McFadden’s

Located on the corner of 42nd and Second Avenue in New York City, just minutes from Time Square, McFadden's has come to be known as a main stomping ground as a venue that will host an entertaining happy hour in NYC. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff deliver an experience people will not soon forget. Whether people come to enjoy the daily drink specials or book a private party event in a private party room, they will never have another boring night in New York City again. The famous Irish Pub is open daily from 11am to 4am for Lunch and Dinner and Sunday brunch specials.



For further information on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can help plan a birthday party or corporate event, visit http://www.mcfaddens42.com/.