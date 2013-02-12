McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City Announces Thursday Office Party Planning Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, an established Irish pub in New York City, is now taking reservations for office parties every Thursday this month. Already known for having the cheapest drink specials in NYC, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is now opening one of their main bars for office parties and events. To make the night even better, there will be no fee to rent the space and there will be no minimum required to spend. The best way to bond with co-workers, after a hard day of work, is to reserve the private party space for a corporate happy hour. For employees interested, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will even set up their boss as bartender for the night. By presenting the special flyer found on the company website, guests will be treated to a free appetizer. To make the next celebratory night out a memorable one, contact the event coordinator at Mandi.McFaddens@gmail.com.



Along with providing cheap drink specials and a private bar area for corporate happy hours, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is also an ideal venue for hosting a birthday party in NYC. People interested in having McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon host their birthday party can sign up for their VIP Party Program. With this VIP membership, people will receive news about upcoming specials and events making their way to the bar, along with coupons for cheap drinks and free appetizers.



The bar has experience hosting many parties and events. A recent customer had this to say about his experience having McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon host her bachelorette party in NYC: “McFadden’s was everything we needed to redeem a poor start to the night. I've heard the place was difficult to get in, but we had no problems this Saturday night. It was appropriately filled, not too crowded, but certainly lively. The place has great, classic music and people that are interested in having a good time.”-Yelp.com



About McFadden’s

Located on the corner of 42nd and Second Avenue in New York City, just minutes from Time Square, McFadden's has come to be known as a main stomping ground as a venue that will host an entertaining happy hour in NYC. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff deliver an experience people will not soon forget. Whether people come to enjoy the daily drink specials or book a private party event in a private party room, they will never have another boring night in New York City again. The famous Irish Pub is open daily from 11am to 4am for Lunch and Dinner and Sunday brunch specials.



For further information on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can help plan a birthday party or corporate event, visit http://www.mcfaddens42.com/.