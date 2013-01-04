McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City Is Now Taking Reservations for Fundraising Events

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous party bar in NYC, is now taking reservations for fundraising events. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has been known by customers all over the city for throwing the best parties. But now, they will be throwing them for a good cause. For customers who wish to have McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon host a fundraising event, the bar will be featuring cheap food and drink specials. The bar will make any accommodation necessary for a fundraiser, including providing customized food and drink packages. McFadden’s will even donate to a party’s raffle, helping out with a specific cause.



The bar features a private party room that offers ample space for a fundraiser. For parties that cannot decide on what kind of specials they would like for the party, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers an open bar in NYC. Guests can pay a certain amount and drink all they can handle throughout the night. To reserve a date for hosting a fundraiser at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, call 212-986-1515 or email the event coordinator at Mandi.McFaddens@gmail.com. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is always the first company in line to help a great cause.



Hosting a fundraiser isn’t the only reason to stop in McFadden’s. The bar offers daily food and drink specials during their happy hour. A customer recently expressed this about her experience at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon: “I went to McFadden's for dinner with some girlfriends and had an amazing time! The food was really good...It is not a fancy restaurant but for being an Irish pub I was pleasantly surprised by the menu options. The wait-staff was super friendly and attentive especially considering how busy it was. It was just a very nice experience!” –Menupages.com.



About McFadden’s

Located on the corner of 42nd and Second Avenue in New York City, just minutes from Time Square, McFadden's has come to be known as a main stomping ground as a venue that will host an entertaining happy hour in NYC. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff deliver an experience people will not soon forget. Whether people come to enjoy the daily drink specials or book a private party event in a private party room, they will never have another boring night in New York City again. The famous Irish Pub is open daily from 11am to 4am for Lunch and Dinner and Sunday brunch specials.



For further information on how McFadden’s can host a happy hour in NYC, call 212-986-1515 or visit http://www.mcfaddens42.com/.