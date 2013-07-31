McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City Now Accepting Holiday Party Reservations for 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in New York City is pleased to announce they are now accepting holiday party reservations for 2013. The Irish bar hosted many unforgettable events this summer, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Now, with fall and winter on the horizon, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon plans on creating even more magical moments for every private party in NYC. The restaurant has experience hosting many Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties, with an event specialist that customizes party packages to meet each group’s needs. To make a reservation, please call 212-986-1515.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in New York City features a private party room that is available for all occasions, including a New Year’s Eve party in NYC. Larger groups will be accommodated, as the private party room features ample space for dancing, partying, and enjoying the company of other members of the group. The private party room also features an exclusive full bar, stocked with ice cold beers, wine and specialty cocktails. With the exclusive bar, members of the party will not have to wait in line for a drink.



People who would like to inquire about the private party planner menus and open bar packages can email the event specialist at patriciam@mcfaddens42.com for additional details. The holiday party will run as smoothly as possible because the event specialist will take care of all the planning. Guests will be stress-free during the entire party. The holidays are coming up soon, so individuals should make their reservations soon, before the private party room is booked for the entire fall and winter seasons.



About McFadden’s

Located on the corner of 42nd and Second Avenue in New York City just minutes from Time Square, McFadden's has come to be known as a main stomping ground as a venue that will host an entertaining happy hour in NYC. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff deliver an experience people will not soon forget. Whether people come to enjoy the daily drink specials or book a private party event in a private party room, they will never have another boring night in New York City again. The famous Irish Pub is open daily from 11am to 4am for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch specials.



For further information on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can help plan a birthday party or corporate event, visit http://www.mcfaddens42.com/.