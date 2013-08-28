McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City Now Offering Open Bar on Saturday Nights

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in New York City is now offering a pre-game open bar. On Saturday nights, guests are presented with an opportunity to tell the bartender they are there for the “party before the party.” Receive unlimited drinks from 7 pm-9 pm for the low price of $10. As a premier New York sports bar, guests can arrive in groups to catch the game of the night in an energized atmosphere without breaking the bank.



In addition, guests can host their own game watch parties with a bar to themselves. There are also specials available for food and drinks that will allow groups to relax and watch sports as McFadden’s throws the party.



Aside from being a premier sports bar, McFadden’s has also served as the ideal venue to host bachelor and bachelorette parties in NYC. McFadden’s offers a complimentary bottle of champagne and allows any guest of honor to drink free all night to have the time of their lives. Don’t stress about planning anything, just let the event specialist know how many people are in the party and let McFadden’s take care of the rest.



Groups will find the Saturday night “party before the party” as the perfect time to prepare for fantasy football draft parties. Don’t settle for staring at a computer screen trying to come up with the perfect team; add some excitement to fantasy sports by receiving food and drink specials for any draft party. McFadden’s will provide a sports atmosphere and make for an unforgettable fantasy experience. Groups are encouraged to reserve a private party room for their fantasy drafts with McFadden’s. For more NYC party ideas, please visit their website today or call 212-986-1515.



About McFadden’s

Located on the corner of 42nd and Second Avenue in New York City just minutes from Time Square, McFadden's has come to be known as a main stomping ground as a venue that will host an entertaining happy hour in NYC. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff deliver an experience people will not soon forget. Whether people come to enjoy the daily drink specials or book a private party event in a private party room, they will never have another boring night in New York City again. The famous Irish Pub is open daily from 11am to 4am for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch specials.



For further information on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can help plan a birthday party or corporate event, visit http://www.mcfaddens42.com/.