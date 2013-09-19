McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- As the summer has ended and the end of the year is just a few months away, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City is announcing that they are now taking reservations for private parties. Whether it’s a holiday party for corporate businesses, a game watch party on Sunday’s for football fans, or a birthday party in the heart of the city, there are private rooms available for as little as 20 guests and as many as 150 guests. There are plenty of open bar specials and food platters for guests to enjoy.



If interested in receiving drink specials and watching football, reservations are available for booths that give the guests the best seat in the house to catch all the game-day action. For the college football game of the week on Saturdays, groups can show up from 7 pm-9 pm to take advantage of the pre-game open bar with beer and wine for just $10. There are $3 draft beers and half-price appetizers every Monday night for those interested in watching Monday Night Football. Open until 4 am daily, this NYC party bar provides the atmosphere to make anyone enjoy themselves.



McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City will also be taking reservations for their elite NYE party in NYC in the coming months. With specials that include a full open bar and buffet dinner, guests will have the time of their lives. There are early bird specials available for those that make their reservations ahead of time. As New York City goes crazy on New Year’s Eve, guests are encouraged to arrive in groups to ring in the New Year surrounded by friends. If enough people are present in a particular group, private rooms are available with an exclusive private bar. With complimentary champagne and confetti, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in New York City is home to the ultimate New Year’s Eve deal in NYC.



For more information on reserving a private party room or to inquire on how to get the early bird special for the New Year’s bash, please call 212-986-1515 or visit their website today.



About McFadden’s

Located on the corner of 42nd and Second Avenue in New York City just minutes from Time Square, McFadden's has come to be known as a main stomping ground as a venue that will host an entertaining happy hour in NYC. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff deliver an experience people will not soon forget. Whether people come to enjoy the daily drink specials or book a private party event in a private party room, they will never have another boring night in New York City again. The famous Irish Pub is open daily from 11am to 4am for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch specials.



For further information on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can help plan a birthday party or corporate event, visit http://www.mcfaddens42.com/.