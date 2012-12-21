McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Philadelphia Announces Their New Year's Eve Party

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish Bar in Philadelphia, announces their New Year’s Eve Party, on Monday, December 31st. Partnered with NYEphilly.com and joonbug.com, McFadden’s will help ring in the New Year the right way, by offering cheap food and drink specials in Philadelphia. The bar will have a 5 hour open bar available, beginning at 8 pm. Guests can also sign up for VIP and Bottle Service, which will include a full staff serving you drinks throughout the night. For the final moments of 2012, along with the first moments of 2013, multiple DJ’s will be keeping the party going by playing the top music of the year. For ticket information and full details of the night’s event, call 215-922-3839. Make the first moments of 2013 memorable, by spending them at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



People interested in booking a birthday party in Philadelphia, can inquire about the spacious private room McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has available. The room offers ample space for parties of any size, including large groups for a birthday celebration or for a small intimate gathering. No matter what the celebration is, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has customized food and beverage packages available to meet a guest’s party needs.



Megan, a recent customer from Jefferson University, expressed this about her bachelorette party in Philadelphia, "Thank you so much for helping us out! I meant to email you and tell you how much fun everyone had and actually half the people that came just moved to Philly and had never been to McFadden’s, and keep telling me how much they loved your bar and want to come back. We may try to do another one before the end of the year. We have done these before at other bars, but this was by far the best experience we've had, and we have you to thank for that! You're great at what you do! So thanks again."



About McFadden's Philly

McFadden's Philly is located at 461 N 3rd street, sandwiched between Old City and Northern Liberties. The landmark establishment is celebrating their 10 year anniversary this year. McFadden's is well known as a dynamic Irish Pub in Philadelphia. McFadden's offers an affordable menu which is sure to include many hometown favorites. Their kitchen is open Monday - Friday from 11am until 11pm, and Saturday - Sunday from 3pm until 11pm. Their daily lunch and drink specials are available on their website. Reservations are available upon request.



For further information on how McFadden’s can host a corporate party in Philadelphia, visit http://www.mcfaddensphilly.com.