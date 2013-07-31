McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Philadelphia Now Accepting Reservations for Bachelorette Parties in Philadelphia During August

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is pleased to announce they are now accepting reservations for bachelorette parties in Philadelphia. The Irish pub has become the bachelorette party headquarters in Philadelphia because they provide professional party planning services that will make the night enjoyable for everyone involved. Separating itself from other bars in Philadelphia, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers an extensive list of food and drink packages. Bachelorettes can choose the popular open bar package or private happy hour.



During bachelorette parties, the guest of honor drinks for free, as other members of the group enjoy cheap drink specials. If girls really want to have fun, the bartenders will even let them dance on the top of the bar so they can entertain the entire crowd. The bachelorette and her bridesmaids can give a champagne toast to each other, as they celebrate memories that will last forever. Larger groups can be accommodated in the private party room, located in the rear of the venue.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon doesn’t just offer the best bachelorette party ideas in Philadelphia. The Irish pub also offers various bachelor party ideas as well. While the bachelorette and her bridesmaids are celebrating, the groom and his groomsmen can share a round of shots, as they reminisce about their days of being single. If both parties decide they want to celebrate together, the bride and groom can reserve a private open bar package. Whether guests are looking for a low-key party environment, or fun atmosphere, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Philadelphia can make everyone happy. Bachelor and Bachelorette party reservations can be made by calling 215-928-0630.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon is located at 461 N 3rd street sandwiched between Old City and Northern Liberties in the city of Brotherly Love. They are well known in the Philadelphia community as a dynamic Irish Pub in Philadelphia and takes pride in keeping that name alive. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon offers an affordable menu which is sure to include many hometown favorites. The kitchen is open Monday - Friday from 11am until 11pm and Saturday and Sunday from 3pm until 11pm. Their daily lunch and drink specials are available on their website. Reservations are available upon request.



For further details on how to reserve an open bar, happy hour or private party room at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, please visit www.mcfaddensphilly.com.