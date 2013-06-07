McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Philly Announces New Happy Hour Specials Every Saturday Night

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Making this summer hotter than ever, McFadden’s in Philly announces new happy hour specials on Saturday nights. After a long, hard week of work, young professionals working in the city of brotherly love need something to look forward to on the weekend. This summer, they can turn to McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon for an exciting happy hour in Philadelphia.



The party bar is proud to present the Yard Sale event on Saturday nights. Instead of going through the hassle of running up to the bar and waiting in line to buy a beer, McFadden’s will be offering $10 yards of draft beers. The entire yard of beer will keep guests busy throughout the night. Young professionals will rest easier during the week, knowing that there will be a yard of beer waiting for them when Saturday night rolls around. If guests are meeting up with friends for a few yard drafts, they can reserve a party by emailing the event coordinator at monicag.mcfaddens@gmail.com.



The weekend is prime time for people looking to for a place to host birthday, corporate, or private parties. With its wide selection of food and drink specials, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has become a landmark in the nightlife scene. With a talented group of event coordinators, McFadden’s will plan every detail of the party, from customizing food and beverage packages to providing decorations. Guests will be treated like they are members of the McFadden’s family as they experience a fun night that they will never forget. For more details on how McFadden’s can plan a party of a lifetime call 215-928-0630.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon is located at 461 N 3rd Street sandwiched between Old City and Northern Liberties in the city of Brotherly Love. They are well known in the Philadelphia community as a dynamic Irish Pub and take pride in keeping that name alive. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon offers an affordable menu which is sure to include many hometown favorites. The kitchen is open Monday - Friday from 11am until 11pm and Saturday and Sunday from 3pm until 11pm. Their daily lunch and drink specials are available on their website. Reservations are available upon request.



For further details on how to reserve an open bar, happy hour or private party room at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, please visit www.mcfaddensphilly.com.