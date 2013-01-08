McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Pittsburgh Announces New Happy Hour Specials for 2013

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the popular Irish bar in Pittsburgh, announces new Happy Hour specials for 2013. Making 2013 more special than year’s prior, guests will be able to enjoy cheap drinks, Monday through Friday night. To kick off a long week of work, McFadden’s will be serving half-price appetizers and drinks, during their Happy Hour on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The week really begins to heat up on Thursday night, when McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon serves $3 Cheeseburgers, $2 drafts and $1 Coors Light bottles. The drink specials are available from 8 pm until midnight, every Thursday night. Guests will get to kick off the weekend the right way, by serving $2 Coors Light bottles, $3 Three Olives Cocktails and half-price on select appetizers. To keep the party moving into the weekend, DJ Dolph will be providing live entertainment. To learn more about the upcoming happy hour specials at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, call 412-322-3470.



The cheap happy hour, available every night of the week, isn’t the only reason for guests to visit the Irish pub in Pittsburgh. Guests can also sign up for an open bar at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. An open bar allows guests to pay a certain amount of money at the beginning of the night so guests can have the freedom to drink as much as they want. Guests can reserve an open bar for many occasions including birthdays, bachelorette parties and reunions. The fun atmosphere at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon allows guest to enjoy a fun night out on the town. Hosting many open bars throughout the year, McFadden’s has become the epitome of a party bar in Pittsburgh. Whether a guest is a college student or corporate employee, they are bound to enjoy their time at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Finally, the famous Irish Bar has made its way to Pittsburgh. As a popular Irish pub in Pittsburgh, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon first became a New York City staple in 1977. They are known for throwing the wildest parties in NYC, Philly, DC, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Worcester, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Glendale. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon has become the nation's premier Irish Pub and Restaurant in the Nation. The bar features a dedicated staff that works hard to make sure each guest has a good time.



For further information on the cheap drink specials available during McFadden’s open bar in Pittsburgh, call 412-322-3470 or visit http://www.mcfaddenspitt.com/.