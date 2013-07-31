McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Pittsburgh Announces New Happy Hour Specials for August

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Pittsburgh is pleased to announce they are now offering new happy hour specials for the entire month of August. The new happy hour in Pittsburgh will feature half-price appetizers and half-price drinks at the bar area. Available every Monday-Friday, the new happy hour specials will give residents of Pittsburgh something to look forward to after a hard day of work. There will be more than enough time for young professionals of Pittsburgh to meet up for the happy hour after work because the specials will be available from 5:30-7:30. Along with the half-price happy hour specials, every Friday, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will feature $2 Coors Lights all day long. For more information on the daily drink specials, please call 412-322-3470.



The Pittsburgh happy hour specials change throughout each month, so visitors to McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will always have something new waiting for them. In 2011, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon was voted as Best Downtown Bar of the year, cementing its place as one of the most popular bars for years to come. Along with serving cheap drink specials, the bar area features ample space for co-workers, friends, family, and everyone else who wants to meet up for a good time.



Guests can also call the bar to set up a private happy hour. During the private happy hour, the host can enjoy complimentary drinks from the bar as their guests enjoy half-price drink specials. Conveniently located across the North Shore Transit Station, guests will have easy access to their favorite bar in Pittsburgh. After a night of drinking they can easily take the train home.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Finally, the famous Irish Bar has made its way to Pittsburgh. As a popular Irish pub in Pittsburgh, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon first became a New York City staple in 1977. They are known for throwing the wildest parties in NYC, Philly, DC, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Worcester, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Glendale. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon has become the nation's premier Irish Pub and Restaurant in the Nation. The bar features a dedicated staff that works hard to make sure each guest has a good time.



For further details on upcoming drink specials during the daily happy hours at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, call 412-322-3470 or visit http://www.mcfaddenspitt.com/.