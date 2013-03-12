McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Pittsburgh Announces Their 3rd Annual Spring Break Party

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the number one destination for throwing a birthday party in Pittsburgh, announces their 3rd Annual Spring Break Party. As part of the big celebration, guests will be enjoying $2 Coronas and $5 Margaritas from the bar, from 10 pm until midnight. Along with the cheap drink specials, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will be giving away a free trip to Puerto Rico and Las Vegas. There will be no better way to escape the cold, then by winning one of these free trips. To get on the VIP guest list, contact the event coordinator by email at mmccollum1201@gmail.com.



Other than being the prime Spring Break destination, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is also an ideal venue for hosting a bachelorette party in Pittsburgh. For every bachelorette party, the event coordinator will work with the bride-to-be to figure out which party favors, food items and drink specials would be best for the party. One of the most popular additions to a bachelorette party is the open bar package. With the open bar package, guests will have the freedom to drink an unlimited supply of beers and mixed drinks for up to three hours. By having McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon host a bachelorette party, the bride-to-be will enjoy their final moments as a free woman.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon also hosts the best drink specials during their happy hour in Pittsburgh. During happy hour, the bar serves half price select appetizers and half price drinks. No matter what drink of choice a guest wants, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will have it at a special discount during happy hour. The happy hour is available from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm every night of the week.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Finally, the famous Irish Bar has made its way to Pittsburgh. As a popular Irish pub in Pittsburgh, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon first became a New York City staple in 1977. They are known for throwing the wildest parties in NYC, Philly, DC, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Worcester, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Glendale. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon has become the nation's premier Irish Pub and Restaurant in the Nation. The bar features a dedicated staff that works hard to make sure each guest has a good time.



For further details on upcoming drink specials during the daily happy hours at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, call 412-322-3470 or visit http://www.mcfaddenspitt.com/.