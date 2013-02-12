McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Pittsburgh Is Now Taking Private Happy Hour Reservations

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, an established Irish bar in Pittsburgh, is now taking private happy hour reservations for multiple parties and events. An exclusive happy hour, with cheap food and drink specials, is a perfect to any bachelorette party, corporate event, or family dinner celebrated at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. The event coordinator will provide each group with party menus, which will be used as a guideline to figure out what food or drinks will be available. If there is something that a guest would like to be added to a package, the event coordinator will gladly add any item. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will work hard to meet the special needs of any group. To reserve a private happy hour, contact the event coordinator at 412-322-3470.



Other than be home to many private parties and events, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers daily drink specials in Pittsburgh. Usually, the first half of the week doesn’t include many big drinking days. However, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon serves half-price select drinks, every Monday through Wednesday. These drink specials are ideal for college students and corporate employees looking for a cheap way to spend a fun night out on the town.



If guests aren’t available to stop in to McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon for the beginning-of-the-week happy hour in Pittsburgh, they can always visit during the weekend. On Saturdays, the bar serves $2 Coors Light all day. Everyone knows that a cheap drink is only as good as the food it is served with. That is why McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will serve half-price appetizers including wings, cheesesteak egg rolls, mozzarella sticks, soups and salads. Whatever the occasion is, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will serve the cheapest specials in town.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Finally, the famous Irish Bar has made its way to Pittsburgh. As a popular Irish pub in Pittsburgh, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon first became a New York City staple in 1977. They are known for throwing the wildest parties in NYC, Philly, DC, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Worcester, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Glendale. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon has become the nation's premier Irish Pub and Restaurant in the Nation. The bar features a dedicated staff that works hard to make sure each guest has a good time.



For further details on upcoming drink specials during the daily happy hours at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, call 412-322-3470 or visit http://www.mcfaddenspitt.com/.