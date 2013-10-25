McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Pittsburgh Now Offering Guest Bartending Thursday Nights

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- For those individuals who have always dreamed of bartending and whipping up mixed drinks to perfection, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Pittsburgh is offering to make that dream come true as they are announcing their guest bartending specials on Thursday nights. Already home of the best happy hour in Pittsburgh, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Pittsburgh is allowing their valued guests to sign up for a night filled with chaotic fun, running around making drinks while earning extra money.



The bartending and money can be used to promote a fraternity or sorority or to provide extra wages to a local fundraiser or charity. Show support to a friend or family member and watch as they work their magic behind the bar. Enjoy a live DJ—DJ Dolph—and specially prepared drinks while purchasing $2 draft beers or $1 Coors Light bottles.



The chance to guest bartend is just icing on the cake for the monster specials available daily from McFadden’s. With the best happy hour in Pittsburgh, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon features a two-hour happy hour on Thursdays from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm where guests can enjoy half-priced drinks and appetizers.



Guests who wish to reserve a private party room for their group of friends can talk with a professional event planning specialist at McFadden’s to properly coordinate and execute a memorable private party. Whether a guest wants to host their own happy hour where they will drink free and watch their group receive drink specials all night, or plan their party in the private back room with space for up to 200 people, the party planners will set up everything to make the event run smoothly.



As Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, dress up in the finest costume and watch the party unfold with the various get-ups throughout the bar. Make Halloween exciting by guest bartending on the holiday. Groups that arrive on Halloween will have the most memorable experience of their lives with the specials and festivities thrown by McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Pittsburgh.



For more information about the Halloween party or to inquire on guest bartending, please call 412-322-3470 or visit their website today.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Finally, the famous Irish Bar has made its way to Pittsburgh. As a popular Irish pub in Pittsburgh, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon first became a New York City staple in 1977. They are known for throwing the wildest parties in NYC, Philly, DC, Chicago, Worcester, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Glendale. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon has become the nation's premier Irish Pub and Restaurant in the Nation. The bar features a dedicated staff that works hard to make sure each guest has a good time.



For further details on upcoming drink specials during the daily happy hours at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, call 412-322-3470 or visit http://www.mcfaddenspitt.com/.