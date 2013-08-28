McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Pittsburgh Now Offering Private Happy Hours

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Known for having happy hour every weekday, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Pittsburgh is now offering individuals the chance to host their own happy hour. The professionals can set a date and time for individuals—joined by all of their coworkers and friends—to host their very own happy hour, providing a stage to add their legacy to the best happy hour in Pittsburgh. As a host, drink free while watching colleagues, associates and friends drink for half-price, one of the best deals in all of Pennsylvania.



As baseball season rolls on and the Pirates are fighting for a division title, corporate happy hours are still available for booking on game days. There are packages for guests to have a fully catered happy hour as the group sits down to enjoy a ball game as well as packages for meeting up prior to the game. No matter the size of the group, special accommodations can be arranged.



In addition to the corporate happy hours for baseball games, McFadden’s is offering a tailgating package with live DJs for groups of more than 15 people. There is limited space available, so be sure to book the tailgate in advance to enjoy Bud Light bottles for two hours, tailgate food and a ticket to the game—all for just $35. This great offer is available for any home game played Monday through Thursday. To reserve this package or for more information, call 412-322-3470.



When the Pirates are out of town, stop in to McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon every Monday through Thursday from 5:30-7:30 for half price appetizers and half price drinks. As a premier sports bar for Pittsburgh happy hours, McFadden’s offers $2 Coors Lights every Friday. With the option for private parties, private happy hours and a wide array of group discounts, McFadden’s serves as the go-to sports bar for all Pittsburgh fans.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Finally, the famous Irish Bar has made its way to Pittsburgh. As a popular Irish pub in Pittsburgh, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon first became a New York City staple in 1977. They are known for throwing the wildest parties in NYC, Philly, DC, Chicago, Worcester, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Glendale. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon has become the nation's premier Irish Pub and Restaurant in the Nation. The bar features a dedicated staff that works hard to make sure each guest has a good time.



For further details on upcoming drink specials during the daily happy hours at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, call 412-322-3470 or visit http://www.mcfaddenspitt.com/.