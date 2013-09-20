McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Pittsburgh Now Offering Specials During Football Games

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- As home of Pittsburgh football—from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Pittsburgh Panthers—McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Pittsburgh is announcing they will now be offering specials during every Panthers and Steelers home games. As a premier sports bar located blocks away from Heinz Field and across the street from PNC Park—as the Pirates ready themselves for the postseason—it’s going to be a wild month for McFadden’s and Pittsburgh sports fans.



While there is still Bud Light buckets during home Pirates game, now fans can enjoy $12 Bud Light buckets before and during every Pitt home game on Saturdays. The days get fanatical on Sunday as the faithful supporters of the Steelers come to McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon to receive $15 Coors Light Buckets for the game. These offers only apply to home games.



Guests can arrive in groups to watch the games and reserve a pub ledge seat or table seats to ensure they have a front row view of the game. For larger groups, private rooms that can accommodate up to 200 people are able to be reserved and they come fully equipped with their own private bar.



Interested parties can inquire about the ultimate New Year’s Eve Party in Pittsburgh that is taking place right at McFadden’s. Tickets will soon be available for purchase and include drink specials, a champagne toast and live music from some of the top DJs in the Pittsburgh area. McFadden’s is well-known for its NYE party in Pittsburgh and the themes are different every year to keep the vibe and atmosphere fresh. Tables are available to reserve with a group of friends, or those that wish to ring in the New Year in style can reserve bottle service with the drinks of their choosing.



For more information on the specials during home football games or the prices of McFadden’s New Year’s Eve party, please call 412-322-3470 or visit their website today.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Finally, the famous Irish Bar has made its way to Pittsburgh. As a popular Irish pub in Pittsburgh, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon first became a New York City staple in 1977. They are known for throwing the wildest parties in NYC, Philly, DC, Chicago, Worcester, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Glendale. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon has become the nation's premier Irish Pub and Restaurant in the Nation. The bar features a dedicated staff that works hard to make sure each guest has a good time.



For further details on upcoming drink specials during the daily happy hours at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, call 412-322-3470 or visit http://www.mcfaddenspitt.com/.