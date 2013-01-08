McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Rockville Centre Announces Ladies Night Every Thursday in 2013

Rockville Centre, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish pub in Long Island, announces Ladies Night every Thursday night in 2013. Hosted by DJ Mos and MC Johnny Shine, Thursday nights will be the prime spot for single ladies to enjoy cheap drinks. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will be serving guests and their friend’s $15 buckets of Corona and Corona Familiar bottles. If the cheap drinks weren’t enough to make the night special, ladies will be able to drink for free, until 12 am. For more information on Ladies Night at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, call 516-442-2600.



A recent customer of the party bar in Long Island had this to say about her experience on Ladies Night: “We often frequent this place on Wednesday nights for their $1 beer special. It's not a bad looking bar. It is clean, neat, big booths with bright red cushions, and a long bar. The booths are huge and spacious, enough to fit 3 bulky guys, 1 regular size guy, and 2 girls. There's a dance area right after the wall of booths which is good for bumping and grinding. The service is pretty good. We get our drinks in a quick and they clear up the empty mugs from your table in good time. The DJ was pretty cool and he took our requests. We requested Ke$ha and he played her entire album. It was awesome! Nice place to get out of the house in the middle of the week to kick back with a couple of beers. This place is definitely more laid back than Kasey's; it also has less guidos and guidettes. McFadden's has a lot of good deals. Go check it out!”



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Located on Merrick Road, in Long Island, McFadden's has come to be known as one of New York's premier bar/restaurants. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff will deliver an experience one will not soon forget. McFadden's Rockville Centre location is a party bar in Long Island that combines as a both sports and dining destination. With over 30 high definition Plasma TV's and 2 Giant projector screens, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon provides a fun venue to meet pre-game, post-game, or to stay and watch the game in its entirety, even when New York’s favorite teams are out of town.



