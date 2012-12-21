McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Rockville Centre Announces Their 4th Annual Feliz Navidad Fiesta

Rockville Centre, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish Pub in Rockville Centre, announces their 4th annual Feliz Navidad Fiesta on Saturday December 22nd. Celebrate the holiday differently this year, by being part of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon’s Mexican style Christmas party. Offering the cheapest drink specials in Long Island, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will be serving $20 Corona buckets, $3 Pacific drafts and $1 tacos for people who bring their appetites. Guests who purchase an $8 1-Liter Santa Boot will receive $4 Coors Light refills. Keeping the entertainment going throughout the night, MC Johnny Shine and DJ C Mos will be playing the top hits of the year. Women who enter the “Hot Hot Hottest Senorita” contest will have the chance to win free booze, cash and prizes. For more information, call 516-442-2600.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon often receives praise for being an idea birthday party place in NYC. The event staff has customized food and beverage packages available; to fit the needs of any size party. Whether it is for a birthday celebration, or corporate party in Long Island, McFadden’s private party room features ample space for any celebration. A customer recently expressed, “As for service - both the bartender and manager were extremely hospitable. We wound up having a really good time with that brunch. For $14 I really have nothing to complain about. I had a huge burger, about 10 mimosas (or I could have opted for Coors Light or a bloody Mary), and great service. I'm looking forward to hitting this spot up in the future. I've always had a good time at the various McFadden's I've been to (Citifield, Washington D.C.) so I guess I knew that this one wouldn't disappoint me either.”



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Located on Merrick Road, in Long Island, McFadden's has come to be known as one of New York's premier bar/restaurants. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff will deliver an experience one will not soon forget. McFadden's Rockville Centre location is a party bar in Long Island that combines as a both sports and dining destination. With over 30 high definition Plasma TV's and 2 Giant projector screens, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon provides a fun venue to meet pre-game, post-game, or to stay and watch the game in its entirety, even when New York’s favorite teams are out of town.



To set up a bachelorette party in NYC at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, call 516-442-2600. For more information, visit http://www.mcfaddensrvc.com/.