McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in Rockville Centre Announces Wednesday Wing Night

Rockville Centre, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, one of the most established Rockville Centre bars, announces Wednesday Wing Night, every Wednesday during the winter season. This winter, there will be no better way to warm up than by enjoying the best Buffalo wings in Rockville Centre. For the low price of $20, guests will enjoy “all-you-can-eat” wings and unlimited draft beer from 7 pm until 10 pm, every Wednesday night. While chowing down on wings, the bar will be serving drafts, bottles and mixed drinks throughout the night. To reserve a spot for endless wings, contact the event coordinator by calling 516-442-2600.Get out of the cold, by stopping by McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon for endless wings.



Other than serving food specials, such as endless wings on Wednesday night, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is also an ideal venue to go to for a happy hour in RVC. The happy hour at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is unlike any other happy hour in RVC because it offers 2 for 1 drinks from 4 to 9pm. Drinks included in the happy hour are mixed drinks, martinis, bottled & draft beers & wine. Because a cold drink is only as good as the food it is served with, McFadden’s Restaurant and saloon also serves half price burgers and wings from 4 pm to 7pm also.



A private happy hour is a perfect addition to a private party in Long Island. With the happy hour, guests are free to spend time with one another in a more intimate location such as the private party room, or mingle with others at the main bar area. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has hosted many bachelorette, birthday and corporate parties in Long Island.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Located on Merrick Road, in Long Island, McFadden's has come to be known as one of New York's premier bar/restaurants. Featuring resident DJs and a fun bar staff, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will deliver an experience one will not soon forget. McFadden's Rockville Centre location is an established party bar that combines as a both sports and dining destination. With over 30 high definition Plasma TV's and 2 Giant projector screens, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon provides a fun venue to meet pre-game, post-game, or to stay and watch the game in its entirety, even when New York’s favorite teams are out of town.



For more information on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can host a private party or happy hour in RVC, visit http://www.mcfaddensrvc.com/.